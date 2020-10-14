Cardinals LB Chandler Jones to have biceps surgery, miss rest of 2020 season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Wednesday that star linebacker Chandler Jones will be out for the rest of the season after he undergoes surgery to repair a bicep injury.

Jones suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The chances of him playing again this season were slim even before the surgery, but the team had been holding out hope that Jones’ injury might not be that serious and he’d have a chance to return.

That’s unfortunately not how it played out. Jones seemed to know the score on Monday, giving a fan an honest answer about how he was feeling following his injury.

This is a blow for the Cardinals, who had obvious issues with their pass rush after Jones was sidelined on Sunday. It’s a blow for Jones too, of course. As the runner-up for 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, he came into the 2020 season with high expectations for his performance. A month before the season started, he said that he wanted to break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record, which stands at 22.5. That wasn’t just a fantasy, either. He had 19 sacks in 2019, which wasn’t far off from that record.

With Jones getting off to a slow start in 2020 (he had just one sack through the team’s first five games), he probably wasn’t going to get there. But with 11 games left, he would have had ample time to find his rhythm and turn back into the defensive monster he was last year. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2021 for that to happen.

