Cardinals land WR, pass rusher in mock draft with big trade up

The NFL draft is still over two months away but the recent hiring of former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator has people connecting the dots between him and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

A new mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey has the Commanders trading up from the second overall pick to No. 1 overall so they can select Williams.

The Bears drop to No. 2 and select North Carolina QB Drake Maye, followed by the New England Patriots taking LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

What do the Cardinals do with their two first-round picks?

Pick No. 4: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The first three picks, even with the trade, go ideally for the Cardinals if the goal is to land Harrison.

He is more or less the perfect player the Cardinals need to complete the offense.

Harrison had over 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons and scored 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in consecutive seasons.

Pick No. 27: Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

Can the Cardinals use a pass rusher? Absolutely.

Trice had two sacks in the semifinal game against Texas and seven sacks last season after nine in 2022. He is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds.

