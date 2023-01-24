Cardinals land stud Georgia DT in Bucky Brooks’ 1st mock draft

It is mock draft season and many of the better-known draft analysts have begun to release their projections for the first round of the NFL draft. The latest is from NFL.coms’ Bucky Brooks.

He released his first mock draft of the year and the Arizona Cardinals land a stud defensive player.

With the third pick in the draft, the Cardinals select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter, a freak athlete, is precisely what the Cardinals need to disrupt opposing offenses from the inside out.

It feels like the Cardinals will select one of only two players right now. It will either be Carter or Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson. In this mock draft, Anderson goes first overall to the Chicago Bears.

The Cardinals will need a force in the defensive interior to replace J.J. Watt. And it will be even more important if Zach Allen departs in free agency.

Carter didn’t put up big number but got high grades in all phases of his play. over the last two seasons, he had a combined 69 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

The 6-3, 310-lb defensive tackle is the type of player the Cardinals have coveted in the past like Derrick Brown and Quinnen Williams.

We will see what the team’s priority is with new leadership in the front office.

