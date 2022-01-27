Cardinals land polarizing pass rusher in this new mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals have the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and have a number of different directions they could go with that selection. NFL Networks’ Daniel Jeremiah has his first mock draft of the year and projects the Cardinals will go with a pass rusher.

In his recent mock draft, the Cardinals land Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo.

Ojabo is a polarizing player in league circles. I love his get-off quickness and ability to bend at the top of his rush, but he’s going to need some time and reps to improve against the run. Chandler Jones is a free agent and the Cardinals need to add some youth up front.

Ojabo only has one year of production, although it is good. He had 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 2021 for the Wolverines, who made it to the College Football Playoff.

Ojabo, of course, is the lesser-known Michigan pass rusher. He played opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who will probably be the No. 1 pick in the draft., Hutchinson had 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

The last time the Cardinals drafted a lesser-known pass rusher on a team, it was when they landed Markus Golden, who played with Shane Ray.

Golden became a consistent pass rusher.

The Cardinals do need to find a replacement for Jones or someone to develop behind him.

What would you think of Ojabo in the first round? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.

