Cardinals land pass rusher, offensive help in new 3-round mock draft

The NFL draft is two months away and the NFL combine begins this next week. Before the combine starts and we start to think differently about the prospects, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling put together a new three-round mock draft.

For the Arizona Cardinals, he had them going with a pass rusher early and offensive help with their Day 2 selection.

The picks for the Cardinals in his latest mock draft projections are below.

Round 1: Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Going with an edge rusher would be timely for the Cardinals. Chandler Jones is set to be a free agent and, even if he is re-signed, he turns 32 year old this month and Markus Golden is under contract only one more season.

The Cardinals have not used a first-round pick on an edge defender since Calvin Pace in 2003. It’s probably time.

Karlaftis isn’t universally loved, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compares him to Ryan Kerrigan, who has 95.5 career sacks and had between 7.5 and 13.5 sacks every year from 2011-2018.

Round 2: Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Many consider McBride the top tight end in the draft and he could be a great option for the Cardinals in the second round. Although playing in the Mountain West, he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards, although he only scored one touchdown in 2021.

Round 3: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Hall rushed for a combined 3,044 yards the last two seasons, surpassing 1,500 yards in 2020. He also scored 46 total touchdowns in the last two seasons.

At 6-1, 220, he could be the guy to take over for James Conner, depending on what happens in free agency.

