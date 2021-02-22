Cardinals land pass rusher early and lots of offensive help in 7-round mock draft simulation

It is mock draft season and, in another mock draft simulation, this time with the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, we look at a full seven-round simulation for the Arizona Cardinals.

Round 1: Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

There were a couple of intriguing options on the board in cornerback Jaycee Horn, running back Travis Etienne, and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. This assumes that Arizona moves on from either Haasan Reddick or Devon Kennard. Given that Chandler Jones is on the last year of his contract, and the huge need for edge rushers (example: the Super Bowl this season), it wouldn't be a shock for Arizona to take an edge rusher in Round 1. Paye is a bit of a projection, but is the top true edge rusher on many experts' boards, and would help Arizona's pass rush right away.

Round 2: Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey

The second round saw Trevon Moehrig that top player left on TDN's board, but it is a position that Arizona doesn't need greatly right now (and he is somewhat similar to Budda Baker). The top WR on the board was Nico Collins, another position of need for Arizona. However, it made sense to reunite the ex-Sooner Humphrey with Murray. Humphrey could step in right away at either right guard or center, and would help further solidify Arizona's offensive line.

Round 3: Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

This would be a somewhat surprise pick for Arizona, but it's likely to be a position of need (outside of a splash in free agency), and Tremble is a lot better than his stats in college would portray. His pro day will shed a lot of light, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him record one of the top 40 times, and perhaps the top outside of Kyle Pitts, for a tight end. Shaun Wade is still on the board (after he was getting some first round love) but Tremble seemed to be worth the risk in Round 3.

Round 5: Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard

If Chuba Hubbard were still available in Round 5, it would be surprising, but if this were indeed the case, the Cards probably should be sprinting in the card. The Cardinals have not yet drafted a wide receiver, so Shi Smith from South Carolina, who did well at the Senior Bowl, is tempting. But Hubbard's speed, along with three down ability, would be able to step into a role in the Cardinals offense right away.

Round 7: Tennessee WR Josh Palmer

The Cardinals haven't yet addressed wide receiver in this mock draft, and Palmer has perhaps the best upside of any receiver left on the board. Thomas Graham Jr. from Oregon was also on the board, but Palmer's upside seemed to be a good bet in Round 7.

