Cardinals land OT in new 2023 mock draft

As the Arizona Cardinals have slipped mostly out of playoff contention this season, attention can begin to be placed on the 2023 NFL draft. They would currently have the seventh overall pick in the draft if the season ended today.

In a new mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, the Cardinals pick up offensive line help with the No. 7 pick, selecting Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

The defense needs plenty of help, too, but the prime objective for the Cardinals needs to be ensuring the success of Kyler Murray and the offense. That starts up front, where Johnson would bring a track record of success against top competition at both guard and tackle.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum will be a free agent this offseason. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is signed through 2025 but has started to have back issues.

Josh Jones has one year left on his contract.

Adding a tackle would make sense with a top-10 pick.

The Cardinals have not gone with a tackle in the top 10 since selecting Levi Brown No. 5 overall in 2007.

Johnson has started at both guard and tackle for the Buckeyes.

