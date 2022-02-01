Cardinals land guard in latest PFF mock draft

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason needs will be to address the interior of the offensive line. Left guard Justin Pugh enters the final year of his contract and there is uncertainty at right guard.

While they will certainly look at free agency to upgrade, adding high-end young talent in the NFL draft is the best way to solve a problem for the long-term.

They potentially do that in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus.

With the 23rd pick in the first round of the draft, PFF has the Cardinals selecting Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Arizona’s biggest issue this season was on the offensive line, where weak links caused problems that, at times, took over games. Green has outstanding movement skills for his size — a must for this system — and has experience at multiple positions on both sides of the line. He should slot in Day 1 at right guard but has the flexibility to man other positions if needed.

He is listed at 6-4 and 325 lbs. If he could be a first-year starter and play effectively, it would be huge. It would be a challenge, though, as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler doesn’t like to rush young linemen into playing time.

It is early in the evaluation process, but he has talent and he fills a need.

However, they do have other needs and with someone like Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks still on the board, it might be really hard to turn him down.

