Cardinals land defensive help in new 7-round mock draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL draft is more than two months away but it is full-on mock draft season, so there are projections from all over. We have a new mock draft from Matt Miller, debuting his first 2021 mock on his new site.
For the Arizona Cardinals, he has them going with defense with their first two selections in the draft and offensive players the rest of the way.
Who do the Cardinals get in his mock draft projections?
Round 1: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Miller writes:
Jaycee Horn is a big, long cornerback (6’1”, 205 lbs) who excels coming up to play the ball and has the size to run in phase with pro receivers. His timed speed will be crucial to his evaluation, but Horn’s tape is first-round caliber. When asked to play at the line of scrimmage in press situations, he can excel with his combination of length and quickness.
It is undeniable that the Cardinals need cornerback help. Horn has the profile for success. It is a premium position at a premium pick. Miller notes that Horn is the last of the true top corners in the draft. They could also go with a pass rusher, receiver or offensive lineman, but the quality of the cornerback class is not as deep for what the Cardinals need.
Round 2: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins
Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23) intercepts a pass late in the fourth quarter in the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU won the game 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Collins has the size to play the edge but did not only play as a pass rusher. At 6-foot-4 and 260 and limited speed to play in space, he would fit as a pass rusher for the Cardinals. He had 54 tackles, four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. We don't know what the Cardinals will do yet with their pass rushers who are free agents, but adding some youth in the draft is a must.
Round 3: North Carolina RB Michael Carter
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Carter rushed for more than 1,000 each of the last two seasons, gaining 1,245 yards in 2020 on 8.0 yards per carry. He also added 25 catches for 267 yards, which gave him more than 1,500 total yards from scrimmage. His performance at the Senior Bowl caught the attention of many. He will make a nice selection for any team.
Round 5: Clemson OL Jackson Carman
Carman played left tackle, protecting Trevor Lawrence's blind size and is large at 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds. However, he is projected to play guard in the pros. As a Day 3 pick, the Cardinals will have a year to develop him under the tutelage of Sean Kugler.
Round 7: USC WR Tyler Vaughns
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Vaughns is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He can jump and has strong hands. He is not overly fast. But he could add a decent dimension to the receiver room, depending on what the Cardinals do in free agency. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
1
1