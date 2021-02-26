Cardinals land cornerback in 1st round in new Touchdown Wire mock draft

What will the Arizona Cardinals do with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft in April? We know they can go a number of directions, especially with a number of needs even before free agency.

Based on the prospects and how they are viewed, they could get an offensive lineman, a cornerback, a pass rusher, a receiver or even a running back.

In Doug Farrar’s first mock draft of the season for Touchdown Wire, he has them going a trendy direction — a cornerback.

He has them selecting South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

In Kliff Kingsbury’s two seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach, Arizona’s defense has allowed 64 passing touchdowns, and picked off just 17 passes. Patrick Peterson, the longtime legend of Arizona’s secondary, is set to become a free agent, and allowed five touchdowns to three picks in 2020. 2019 second-round cornerback Byron Murphy has allowed 12 touchdowns to just one interception in his brief career. Veteran Dre Kirkpatrick was the only cornerback on the roster who put up a credible performance, and until that changes, it doesn’t matter how dynamic Kingsbury’s offense is — he’s going to be scheming from behind more often than not. So, maybe they need this guy.

Jaycee Horn allowed the lowest completion % in the SEC, which holds more weight to me than any division pic.twitter.com/R2XgLNeRFy — #BounceBeatBaby (@NFLMaliik) February 19, 2021

Not only did Horn do that, he’d be a perfect complement to a defense that played the second-most pass defense snaps in man coverage last season (250, behind only New Orleans’ 277). At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Horn has the size, aggressive mentality, and man/match traits to excel in such a defense.

It is the position that makes the most sense, honestly. The question is whether he is a fit. Farrar paints a perfect picture of fit. The Cardinals need a cornerback and get one.

They could also go with a tackle, a receiver or a pass rusher, but an edge rusher might be a low need if they extend Chander Jones and re-sign either Haason Reddick or Markus Golden.

The Cardinals were old at cornerback last season with Peterson, Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph playing alongside Byron Murphy, who enters his third NFL season. Horn would help the defense immediately and for the long-term.

If he is available, it is a great pick.

