Cardinals land CB, RB in new post-free agency mock draft simulation

The Arizona Cardinals have made a few moves in free agency, setting themselves up with different needs in the NFL draft than before. They have also traded away their third-round pick as part of the deal to acquire center Rodney Hudson.

With that in mind, it is time to have another seven-round mock draft simulator.

In this one, we target the cornerback and running back positions in the first two rounds. There is a trade down in the second round to pick up a fourth-round pick as well.

Cornerback, running back and tight end become the priorities, although based on the available players, it doesn’t make sense to address tight end until the end of the draft.

Here is how this mock draft plays out.





Round 1: Minnesota CB Greg Newsome

The top three cornerbacks are off the board, as Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley and Jaycee Horn all go consecutively with the 10th, 11th and 12th picks in the draft. Newsome is beginning to gain some steam as a prospect. He has the size, speed, athleticism and film to back it up. Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar wrote about it, saying it is time to see him as a first-round talent. The Cardinals have to do something at the position still in free agency but based on their lack of moves so far, it almost has to be a priority in the draft.

2nd-round trade

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals do not have a third or fourth-round pick, so when the Kansas City Chiefs come calling, wishing to move up from No. 63 overall to the Cardinals' No. 49. They give up their fourth-round pick (No. 136) to swap in the second round. The Chiefs take North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz.

Round 2: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback? Check. Running back? Check. Williams is coveted by many as a great value at the position. He is available at the end of the second round, which makes this pick a no-brainer. The 5-10, 220-pound back rushed for 1,140 yards last season and had 1,445 total yards from scrimmage and scored a total of 22 touchdowns in 11 games. He adds some punch to the backfield with Chase Edmonds leading the way, and can help in the passing game as well, just like Edmonds.

Story continues

Round 4: Notre Dame EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ogundeji is 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds and had six sacks last season. He has some versatility and is viewed by some as a developmental pass rusher. He will fit behind the group the Cardinals have already and hopefully can beat out Kylie Fitts at the back of the roster as a rookie.

Round 5: North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Newsome played four seasons for the Tar Heels. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he is fast and can return punts. His best year was in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 54 catches for 684 yards and six scores in 2020.

Round 7 (pick 1): Ohio State TE Luke Farrell

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I have to take a tight end and Farrell is the choice. Forget pass catching, he is a mean, tough blocker, which the Cardinals need. He caught 34 passes in four years, although 20 came in one season. He is 6-foot-6 and 258 pounds. At minimum, he should be a good option as TE2 with Maxx Williams.

Round 7 (pick 2): Florida CB Marco Wilson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

With the last pick, it is another cornerback but he will have to be a special teams player. He can play both inside and out, he has good size and athleticism but needs polish. He has the tools. He just needs to use them. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1