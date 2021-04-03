Cardinals land CB Caleb Farley in 7-round simulation after trading back

Jess Root
·4 min read

It is another mock draft Saturday. As we have done for several weeks, we run a mock draft simulation to see how things might play out for real.

In this seven-round simulation, I did not have any particular endgame or scenario. I was open to trades.

There was a trade, and the Cardinals pick up two extra selections.

Check out the results of this mock draft.


Trade!

(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

The Baltimore Ravens want to move up from the No. 27 pick to land a pass rusher. I accept the trade that gives the Cardinals the 27th pick, a third-round pick (No. 104) and a fifth-round pick (No. 171).

Round 1: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is fantastic how it turns out. Farley is arguably the most talented cornerback in the draft and is still available with the 27th pick. He recently had a procedure on his back to repair a bulging disc. It is the second procedure he has had, which might scare some teams off. However, as he explained at his pro day, it is not a chronic injury. It was a second procedure to fix something that was left alone the first time. His first procedure is holding up nicely. I am comfortable with Farley at No. 16. I love it even more at No. 27.

Round 2: Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

He is an athletic freak. He did not have any sacks in the seven-game 2020 season but had 38 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He came in at 6-5 and 257 pounds, which is very good for the Cardinals' 3-4 OLB position. He ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds, completed the three-cone in 6.83 seconds, had a vertical leap of 39.5 inches and a broad jump of 11-2. He listed 21 reps of 225 lbs. in the bench press. He has size, strength and crazy speed at quickness. Landing a talented pass rusher in Chandler Jones' contract year seems quite fortunate.

Round 3: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

With one of the picks acquired in trading back in the first round, the Cardinals add running back help for Chase Edmonds and give Kyler Murray a former teammate. Sermon played three seasons at Oklahoma and then one year for the Buckeyes. In eight games in 2020, he rushed for 870 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. He has some size at 6-0, 213, which will complement Edmonds.

Round 5: Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

With the Cardinals' first fifth-round pick, the Cardinals get elite speed at receiver with Schwartz, who ran a 4.26-second 40 at his pro day. The Cardinals have at least some interest, as they have met with him already. We know Kliff Kingsbury likes speed and he played against better competition than Andy Isabella, so Schwartz could potentially supplant him on the roster.

Round 5: Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

With the fifth-rounder acquired in the trade-down from the Ravens, the Cardinals double up at cornerback. He had five interceptions in seven games last season for the Spartans and plays with an edge. He is smaller but strong, but his long speed is a concern, as his 40 time at his pro day was only 4.61 seconds. He offers some flexibility as he can play inside and outside.

Round 6: Auburn LB K.J. Britt

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

He is intense on the field, strong and fun to watch. However, he is limited in coverage skills. That said, he should be a dynamic special teams player.

Round 7: Ohio State TE Luke Farrell

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Farrell will be able to make an impact right away as a blocker. He only caught 34 passes his entire college career, but blocking tight ends have long careers. The Cardinals need talent and bodies at the position.

Round 7: Wisconsin OT Cole Van Lanen

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Van Lanen gives the Cardinals five players for the Big Ten. They like to draft seventh-round tackles (Joshua Miles, Korey Cunningham come to mind in recent years) and he has some talent to work with. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

