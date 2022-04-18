Cardinals land big-time WR, add pass rusher, TE in new mock draft

Arizona Cardinals fans, even after the re-signing of receiver A.J. Green, would still like to see the team land a wide receiver early in the NFL draft. If things play out the way they do in the new three-round mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, fans will be elated.

They land arguably the best receiver in the class and then add a pass rusher and a tight end with their next two selections.

See who they select in this mock draft below.

Round 1: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This is probably the most perfect fit for the Cardinals. Coming off an ACL tear he suffered in the national championship game, he won’t be able to contribute early in the season. With the return of A.J. Green, that is fine. But he has size and elite speed.

If the Cardinals are still on the fence about extending Kyler Murray, they might want to at least give him some help, whether in the trenches or at receiver. The value in this scenario points them to the latter, where they land an explosive weapon in Williams. He’ll take some patience as he recovers from a torn ACL, but the long-term payoff could be huge.

Still on the board as possible picks for Arizona were Boston College lineman Zion Johnson, Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth.

Round 2: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson made Touchdown Wire’s top 12 edge defenders. He is 6-5 and 250 lbs with athleticism. He did not run the 40 at either his pro day or the combine, but with a 7.09-second three-cone, 36.5-inch vertical leap and 127-inch broad jump, he is bound to have good straight-line speed as well.

He had five sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2021 for the Trojans.

Round 3: Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have met with Likely. With the re-signing of both Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams at tight end, selecting one in the third round might seem extra, but he can make plays in the passing game. He caught 59 passes for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

He is 6-4 and 240 so he is a little lean at the position and he isn’t a great blocker but his talent is intriguing.

