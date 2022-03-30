Cardinals land athletic freak in newest mock draft from Bucky Brooks

The Arizona Cardinals could go a number of ways with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. But while many feel the Cardinals will likely go with a wide receiver, a new mock draft from NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks might be the perfect scenario for them, and they don’t get a receiver.

In Brooks’ new mock draft, the Cardinals get an athletic freak, landing Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The monstrous defensive tackle possesses the strength, power and explosiveness to create chaos between the tackles. Davis plays like a bull in a china shop at the point of attack and would give the Cardinals a disruptive defender in the middle of their front line.

We know that general manager Steve Keim loves an athletic freak of a defensive tackle. He drafted Robert Nkemdiche in 2016. He considered Quinnen Williams in 2019 with the first overall pick. He loved Derrick Brown in 2020 when the Cardinals landed Isaiah Simmons.

Davis has no previous player to comp athletically. He comps more to a grizzly bear. He is a large human at 6-6 and 341 lbs. He ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds at the NFL combine, had a 32-inch vertical leap and 10-3 broad jump.

He can play all over the defensive line. Just imagine J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Davis wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines.

It seems unlikely someone of Davis’ caliber would be on the board so long. When Nkemdiche was drafted, he fell because of character issues. Davis does not come with that sort of baggage. Williams was selected third overall in 2019 and Brown went seventh overall in 2020.

If Davis is on the board at No. 23, the Cardinals shouldn’t take more than one minute to get the pick in.

