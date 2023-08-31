Cardinals land another O-lineman on waiver claim

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be active on the waiver wire. After acquiring six players on Wednesday off waivers, they added a seventh on Thursday, the team announced.

They were awarded former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell.

He is 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. He spent the last three seasons with the Colts, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster, although he has yet to appear in an NFL game.

He signed with the Colts in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Alberta in Canada. He is Canadian.

He earned second-team All-Candian honors in 2018 and then first-team honors in 2019, his final year at Alberta.

He is the Cardinals’ 10th offensive lineman and fourth now on the roster who was not with the team before final cuts.

The Cardinals, following this move and placing guard Dennis Daley and linebacker Myjai Sanders on injured reserve, still have a roster vacancy.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire