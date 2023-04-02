Cardinals land Will Anderson, don’t trade pick in Bucky Brooks’ new mock draft

Most mock drafts these days are focusing on potential trades the Arizona Cardinals can make with the third pick of the 2023 NFL draft. However, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has a new mock draft that has the Cardinals staying put with the third pick.

In his latest mock draft, they take Alabama edge defender Will Anderson.

The Cardinals still have a glaring need for a pass rusher, and Anderson fills the void as a high-motor player with outstanding speed and skill.

Anderson might be the best player in the draft. And while the Cardinals have needs all over the roster and the way to build it is with more draft picks, Anderson has the potential to change a defense. His presence alone could take a decent defense and make it great because of his constant pressure on the quarterback.

He checks all the boxes. Perhaps he is a little leaner than is ideal but he has the length, strength, athleticism, motor, IQ and, more importantly, elite production over multiple seasons in the SEC.

After his 17.5-sack season in 2021 and every team started doubling him basically every play in 2022, he still had double-digit sacks.

If there is a pick that can’t fail, Anderson seems like that guy.

