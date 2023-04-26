Cardinals land Will Anderson in Bucky Brooks’ final mock draft

The NFL draft begins Thursday and that means final mock drafts are coming out. Will the Arizona Cardinals keep the third overall pick or will they trade it?

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks predicts they will keep it.

In his final mock draft, they stay at No. 3 overall and selected Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

As a polished QB hunter with outstanding tools and technique, Anderson is the disruptive presence the Cardinals need on the edge.

Anderson is certainly a player the Cardinals need and would be productive. Everything about him screams successful player.

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Is he Von Miller or Myles Garrett? Perhaps not, but his physical tools, athleticism, effort on the field and his production against the top competition in college make you think he will be an impact pass rusher in the NFL.

The question becomes whether drafting him and adding him to the team is more impactful than one of the players they could get in a trade back and the other players they acquire from the additional draft picks.

Getting Anderson would be a great addition but it kind of feels like a disappointment and perhaps a missed opportunity if they end up just keeping the third overall pick.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Jalen Carter is Cardinals' pick in 'what I would do' mock draft The Cardinals' top-30 prospect visits Kyler Murray wants Cardinals to draft Ohio State OL Paris Johnson

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire