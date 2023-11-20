Cardinals’ Lance Lynn signing sets important market for Mets

Monday morning brought a Hot Stove development of utmost relevance to the Mets, when the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms with veteran starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

The agreement, as reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, guarantees $11 million over one year and contains a club option that could make it a two-year, $24 million deal, sets the market for what the Mets need most.

New York is seeking at least two starting pitchers to join Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and a cast of question marks. They will go hard for NBP free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but appear to be otherwise interested in depth, innings and quantity. Given the lack of starters in the organization, that approach is necessary.

Lynn is durable but coming off a career-worst 5.73 ERA in 2023 for the White Sox and Dodgers. His salary now represents a baseline from which the many other pitchers relevant to the Mets -- Luis Severino, Kyle Gibson, Sean Manaea, Michael Wacha, take your pick -- can negotiate.

Each player carries a different set of variables. Severino has a higher upside than Lynn but is significantly less reliable. Brandon Woodruff would need a two-year deal while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

A further piece of evidence that the Mets are shopping in this aisle for 2024 came over the weekend when Aaron Nola returned to the Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million deal. The Mets, per sources, were not heavily involved in Nola’s free agency.

They are also, of course, active in canvassing the trade market for pitching