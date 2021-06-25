Cardinals’ Kyler Murray a top-10 QB in NFL in new rankings

The Arizona Cardinals believe in the talent of quarterback Kyler Murray. People around the NFL see him as a budding star. He is becoming one of the faces of the NFL.

According to NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, he is a top-10 quarterback in the league.

In his recent rankings of the 40 best quarterbacks in the league, Murray comes in at No. 7 overall.

He is ranked just behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and just ahead of the L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

The Top 40 QB is done. Putting Josh Allen over Aaron Rodgers was the hardest call of the whole list for me. I talk through the Top 4 here:https://t.co/oyfwxglhiL Also taking questions for tomorrow's #AskMeAnything pod with @PaulWBurmeister pic.twitter.com/8acGerlxI8 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 24, 2021

The names ahead of Murray are great — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Allen. They are all former MVPs or play at MVP levels.

Wilson is the only NFC West quarterback ranked more highly.

It is an appropriate ranking for Murray. If his passing numbers increase in 2021, he could pass Jackson and be in the argument for being a top-five quarterback.

But even Cardinals fans should think this is a more-than-fair ranking for Murray as he enters his third NFL season.

