Cardinals, Kyler Murray going through ‘odd vibe,’ conflict about end of season

It has been a rough week for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. After Murray deleted all but two of his posts on Instagram and speculation ran rampant about what it could mean.

Apparently, there is indeed some conflict between Murray and the team. It doesn’t appear to be contract-related. It is more about embarrassment about the end of the season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson tweeted that is an “odd vibe” in the relationship.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Murray, who hates losing, feels embarrassed by the end of the season and also feels like he is being painted as the one at fault.

Sources in the organization tell Mortenson that Murray is “self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

This information clearly is being fed to Mortenson for a reason.

It isn’t all bad news, though.

Mortenson added more to what he tweeted.

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Despite hard feelings now, things are expected to calm down.

Everyone in the organization is embarrassed.

No, Murray is not going to be traded. They are committed to him. They will try and add veterans to support him. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will work on giving Murray better options in the offense.

As ugly as this sounds now, it shows an organization and a player who want to be better.

This isn’t Carson Palmer with the Bengals when they didn’t seem willing to support him. This isn’t Murray threatening to leave.

These are just hard feelings, anger and embarrassment, which should be felt.

It’s just a shame that this is public.

