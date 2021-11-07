Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins ruled out against 49ers

Kyler, Hopkins both out for Cardinals against the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their top two offensive players Sunday against the 49ers.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins have both been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Levi's Stadium.

Inactives for Week 9: pic.twitter.com/hleaA7jKez — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Murray is out with an ankle injury, and Hopkins is being shelved by a hamstring injury.

The dual-threat QB completed 22 of his 31 attempts for 239 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 5 win over the 49ers. Hopkins had six receptions for 87 yards and one TD.

This is just the third game that Hopkins has missed in his entire career.

Headlined by rookie running back Trey Sermon and recently-acquired pass-rusher Charles Omenihu, here is the 49ers' inactives for Sunday.

#49ers inactives for today’s game vs. #AZCardinals:



RB Trey Sermon

WR Travis Benjamin

S Jimmie Ward

CB Deommodore Lenoir

OL Aaron Banks

DL Maurice Hurst

DL Charles Omenihu — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2021

Colt McCoy is scheduled to start at QB for the Cardinals with Murray ruled out. He has not attempted a pass this season. Last year, McCoy appeared in four games and started two for the New York Giants. He completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 375 yards and one touchdown, and was intercepted once.

McCoy spent the 2013 season with the 49ers. He completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast