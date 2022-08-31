OLB Jesse Luketa almost makes Cardinals’ 53-man roster

Update: This story is updated from the original, based on Jordan Schultz’ report that Luketa had made the final roster.

The Arizona Cardinals are going with a youth movement at outside linebacker in their first season without Chandler Jones, who departed in free agency to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

They drafted three players this year to play outside linebacker — Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the third round and Jesse Luketa in the seventh round.

Thomas and Sanders were always going to make the team and showed promise in training camp and the preseason. Luketa, though, was going to have a harder time.

They wanted to keep him on the roster, but unfortunately, he ultimately was released.

According to Jordan Schultz, Luketa initially made the team. However, when the Cardinals made the deal to acquire cornerback Trayvon Mullen from the Las Vegas Raiders, they had to cut him.

He essentially was player No. 53 on the 53-man roster and, when they acquired another player, had to be let go.

Luketa is a player general manager Steve Keim loves and he has impressed coaches.

He made plays both on special teams and on defense in the preseason.

If he clears waivers, he will likely be re-signed to the practice squad.

Even without Luketa on the roster, the Cardinals have three outside linebackers with less than two years experience in the league.

