For the Cardinals, ‘juniors’ and Ohio State go hand in hand

This was the no-brainer of no-brainers.

One day after the 20th anniversary of Larry Fitzgerald coming to the Valley as the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals surprised no one by dipping into the Ohio State well once again with the selection of Marvin Harrison, another “junior” to go with former Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., the sixth overall choice last year.

Joining his former teammate, Harrison said, “I’m super excited it worked out the way it did.”

His selection came after quarterbacks were picked with the first three picks of the draft: Caleb Williams to the Bears, Jayden Daniels to the Commanders and Drake Maye to the Patriots.

All the talk about trades turned to be, well, just talk, as Harrison now brings a Hall-of-Fame pedigree to the team’s receivers room along with consistent play-making ability. His father, Marvin Harrison Sr., played 13 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and was enshrined in Canton in 2016.

That surely pleases quarterback Kyler Murray, who said earlier in the day, “I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens.”

It obviously did, and while no coaches or general managers anoint rookies as starters on the day they are drafted, there’s no question that Harrison immediately vaults to the top of the team’s depth chart, past Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Chris Moore and Zach Pascal.

Harrison is a player with unparalleled work ethic who elected not to work out at the Combine or his Pro Day so he could continue preparing to play football, not showcase drills that often have little to do what happens between the sidelines.

Meanwhile, in a receiver-rich draft, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Cardinals select another pass-catcher late in the first round (if they don’t trade the 27th pick) or in the second or third round where they currently own four selections.

Speaking of Ohio State, soon after the draft ends, all of the betting outfits will emerge with the odds for 2024 rookie awards, including Offensive Player of the Year, which will likely have Harrison as the favorite.

That will only make Buckeyes faithful crow even louder after wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback C.J. Stroud earned that honor the last two seasons.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire