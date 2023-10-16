Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon: 'We all gotta pick up our feelings a little bit'

The Arizona Cardinals lost their third straight game, a 26-9 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defense, after a very good first half, gave up 20 points in the second half and the team failed to score on offense.

Here's more from the Cardinals and Rams coaches and players about the game:

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, on the game:

"When they punch us, we've got to punch back a little bit. They beat us in the second half and they made some plays and executed and that was kind of the ball game."

Gannon, on if the punch-back mentality is something that has to be developed, or where does it come from:

"Yeah, I think it starts with me first, but we've got the guys in the locker room to do it, I know that. I don't question their toughness or effort. I think it's just going to come down to the details of what we're doing and we gotta make a couple more plays here and there."

Gannon, on if QB Josh Dobbs can bounce back from this performance (21 of 31, 235 yards, no TDs, one interception):

"He will. No doubt, no doubt. He's a competitor. He is a warrior and he'll get back in the lab and it's not just Josh now, it's me first, coaches, all the players, you know what I mean? We all gotta pick up our feelings a little bit and go compete tomorrow."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, on if he and coach Sean McVay had a conversation about run/pass balance at halftime:

"No, like I said, I thought it was great to get three right before the half, kind of get a little bit of momentum going. Second half, we were just talking about committing to getting some runs off and letting our guys go and then when you're getting 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 15 (yards) a gain, no reason not to keep running it so it was awesome to be a part of that."

Rams head coach Sean McVay, on not running the ball much in the first half:

"Yeah, it was snaps. We didn’t have a third down conversion in the first half either, so you’re talking about when you get to third downs, and we didn't have a whole lot of third downs in the second half because we were able to be so efficient on those early downs. I think the first thing is you have to give credit to is Jonathan Gannon and (Cardinals defensive coordinator) Nick Rallis. They did some things that… I didn't have us in good positions early on and so I give them a ton of credit. I thought once our guys were able to settle down, be able to adjust but it's all about… if you're not converting on those third downs, you're going to have minimal opportunities. That was what was reflected, but however you cut it, it's an excuse and I have to do a better job right from the jump for our guys and put them in some better spots."

