Cardinals to have joint training camp practices with Colts

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters early in the offseason that the team would have joint practices this coming preseason as they did last year. He indicated it would be a team in the AFC and, later, that it would be warm.

Gannon announced Monday before the first practice of voluntary OTAs (voluntary team activities) that it would be with the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Cardinals face on the road in their second preseason matchup.

After the release of the Cardinals’ regular-season schedule and preseason opponents, the Colts were expected to be the team they practiced with.

Gannon referred to the previously unknown team as a very good AFC team and said it would be warm. The Denver Broncos, their third preseason opponent, didn’t really match either description despite being an AFC team.

Add in the connection between Gannon and Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who were both coordinators for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021-2022, and that was an easy thing to know.

The Cardinals will face the Colts in the second week of the preseason, between August 15-18, so we can expect those practices to be either one or two days between August 12-14.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire