Cardinals-Jets game in question after player tests positive for COVID-19

Jess Root

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York on Friday afternoon to get ready for their game against the New York Jets. Their plans might have to change.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 on the Jets and the entire team was sent home.


With this news, the Cardinals might not be able to travel this afternoon.


The NFL schedule during the regular season has been affected by the pandemic. The game scheduled between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to later this season. The Titans’ upcoming game for Week 5 is being postponed. The New England Patriots did not have quarterback Cam Newton in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs and their next game against the Denver Broncos is tentatively pushed to Monday.

Things for the Cardinals and Jets could go on as planned if that positive test proves to be a false positive. According to Rich Cimini, the player who tested positive has been retested and they are awaiting results, which should come later today.


Clearly, this is a situation to monitor over the next several hours.

