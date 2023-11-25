Cardinals S Jalen Thompson questionable to play vs. Rams as late addition injury report

The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week on Friday, ruling out three players and listing another six as questionable.

On Saturday, they made it seven players who are questionable to play.

The team added safety Jalen Thompson to the injury report with a back injury, listing him as questionable to play.

Thompson was not listed on the injury report all week.

He missed the Cardinals’ first matchup against the Rams in Week 6, a 26-9 loss, with a hamstring injury.

Fellow safety Joey Blount, who plays on special teams, is also questionable to play.

On the season, Thompson has played in nine of the team’s 11 games. He has 48 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a sack. He got that sack, the first of his NFL career, last week.

The Cardinals and Rams kick off Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire