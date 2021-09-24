Cardinals, Jaguars share three player connections

The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars face one another this weekend in Florida. The Cardinals are 2-0 and hope to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015, while the Jaguars hope to avoid starting the year 0-3.

The two teams rarely play one another but they do have some player connections.

Arizona has two former Jaguars players, while the Jaguars have one former Cardinal.

Who used to play for the other team?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum is in his second season with the Cardinals as their starting right tackle. He played for the Jaguars in 2016, starting 15 games at left tackle.

Cardinals CB Luq Barcoo

(AP Photo/David Berding)

Barcoo has yet to be active for the Cardinals this season but could be on Sunday, depending on the health of starting cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson. He played for the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He appeared in three games, starting once and had 10 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup.

Jaguars S Rudy Ford

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ford is in his first year with the Jaguars. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round in 2017 and spent two season with them, playing mostly special teams.

1

1