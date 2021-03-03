Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says he wants Texans QB Deshaun Watson ‘to be happy’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt fielded questions from the Phoenix media as he made his introduction to his second NFL team.

During the course of his introductory presser, there were questions about his former team, the Houston Texans, that popped up, including his former quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I love Deshaun,” Watt said. “We speak often, he’s an incredible player, but he’s an incredible person. He’s a special human being and he’s obviously unbelievably talented as an athlete, but he is also just a great person. And I tell him the one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy.”

Currently, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is not in a happy place as Watson has reportedly told new coach David Culley that he does not intend to play a down for the Texans ever again. In fact, the former 2017 first-round pick has requested a trade and doesn’t want to be a part of the new regime with Culley and general manager Nick Caserio.

“He deserves it and I want him to be happy,” Watt said of Watson. “So whatever that looks like for him, that’s what I want for him.”

What it could look like is No. 4 suiting up with another NFL franchise in 2021, just like No. 99. While that would bring happiness for Watson and by extension Watt, it would cast Houston sports fans into uttermost darkness in 2021 where there will be a weeping and gnashing of teeth.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals all-out recruiting pitch brings Watt to the desert

    J.J. Watt didn't lack for suitors when deciding where to continue his spectacular football career. There were also those pictures that everyone in the Cardinals organization kept sending him of Paradise Valley. “I'm not going to lie to you," Watt said on Tuesday.

  • J.J. Watt: The one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is to be happy

    Defensive end J.J. Watt negotiated his own departure from the Texans and was all smiles during his introductory press conference with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Among the reasons why Watt is happy to be in Arizona is the presence of quarterback Kyler Murray, who he called extremely talented and capable of getting even better in [more]

  • 'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans

    HOUSTON (AP) Five-year-old Sawyer Brown was inconsolable. ''I want James Harden to be on the Texas team,'' she said, tears filling her eyes, in a video he shared on Facebook. ''James Harden... I just want him,'' she said.

  • The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the US

    Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 16, 2021. Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesPundits and politicians have been quick to point fingers over the debacle in Texas that left millions without power or clean water during February’s deep freeze. Many have blamed the state’s deregulated electricity market, arguing that Texas prioritized cheap power over reliability. But climate extremes are wreaking increasing havoc on energy systems across the U.S., regardless of local politics or the particulars of regional grids. For example, conservatives argued that over-regulation caused widespread outages in California amid extreme heat and wildfires in the summer of 2020. As an engineering professor studying infrastructure resilience under climate change, I worry about the rising risk of climate-triggered outages nationwide. In my view, the events in Texas offer three important lessons for energy planners across the U.S. Extreme weather poses a growing threat to power systems across the U.S. Not enough attention to climate extremes Experts widely agree that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the nonprofit corporation that manages the power grid for most of the state, failed to anticipate how sharply demand would spike prior to the February cold wave. ERCOT has a record of lacking capacity to meet winter demand surges. The state grid nearly collapsed during a 2011 winter storm and experienced another close call in 2014, narrowly avoiding rolling blackouts. But grid operators elsewhere have also underestimated how climate extremes can influence electricity demand. I see many similarities between California’s summer 2020 power crisis and recent events in Texas. In both cases, extreme weather caused an unexpected increase in demand and reduced generation capacity at the same time. Because energy operators did not foresee these effects, they had to resort to rolling blackouts to avert even bigger disasters. In studies I have conducted in my research lab and in collaboration with hydroclimatologist Rohini Kumar, we have found that energy planners in many parts of the U.S. substantially underestimate how sensitive electricity demand is to climate factors. This tendency has significant implications for the security and reliability of the power systems. For example, in a study published in April 2020 we analyzed the use of artificial intelligence models for energy forecasting that accounted for the role of humidity in addition to air temperature. We found that such models could make forecasts of energy demand for air conditioning on hot days significantly more accurate across the U.S. More accurate demand forecasts help energy planners understand how much power they will need to meet peak demand during weather extremes. Grid operators can prepare more effectively for the effects of climate change on both supply and demand by using forecasting models and software that academic researchers have already developed. Many of these new solutions have been published in open-access journals. Results published in the journal Climactic Change from a model that predicts how much summertime electricity and water use in Midwest cities could increase due to climate change between 2030 and 2052. These projections only consider climate effects, not other factors such as population growth or technological shifts. Greg Simmons/Purdue University, CC BY-ND Water, electricity and natural gas are connected Electricity, water and natural gas are essential resources, and it’s hard to have any of them without the others. For example, drilling for natural gas consumes electricity and water. Many power plants burn natural gas to generate electricity. And transporting water and gas requires electricity to pump them through pipelines. Because of these tight connections, outages in one system are bound to ripple through the others and create a cascade of service disruptions. For example, during the Texas cold wave, pumps used to extract gas in West Texas could not operate because of electricity outages. This cut state gas field production in half, which in turn strained gas-fired electricity production. Power failures also hampered water pumping and treatment, potentially allowing bacteria to seep into water supplies. In a collaborative project connecting researchers at Purdue University, the University of Southern California, and the University of California-Santa Cruz, we are analyzing ways to prevent this kind of cascading outage. One promising strategy is to install distributed generation sources, such as solar panels or small wind turbines with batteries, at critical interconnection points between energy, water and natural gas systems. For their part, consumers also need to understand these connections. Taking a hot shower or running a dishwasher consumes water, along with electricity or gas to heat it. These crunch points often cause trouble during crises. For instance, recent advisories urging Texans to boil their water before using it put extra pressure on already-scarce energy supplies. Our research shows that utilities need to pay more attention to connections between natural gas and electricity, and between water and electricity. By doing so, planners can see more accurately how climate conditions will affect demand, particularly under climate change. Rampant gas shortages and electricity and water outages in Texas are a sign that infrastructure operators need to understand more clearly how tightly related these resources are, not only during normal operation but also during crises that can disrupt all of them at once. People with no power at their homes rest inside a Gallery Furniture store in Houston after the owner opened the business as a shelter on Feb. 16, 2021. AP Photo/David J. Phillip The future will be different Some commentaries on the Texas disaster have called it a “black swan event” that could never have been predicted – or even worse, a “meteor strike.” In fact, the state published a hazard mitigation plan in 2018 that clearly warned of the potential for severe winter weather to cause widespread outages. And it noted that such events would be far more disruptive in Texas than in other regions that experience harsher winters. In a 2016 study, several colleagues and I warned that current grid reliability metrics and standards across the U.S. were inadequate, especially with respect to climate risks. We concluded that those standards “fail to provide a sufficient incentive structure for the utilities to adequately ensure high levels of reliability for end‐users, particularly during large‐scale climate events.” As I see it, a dominant paradigm of “faster, better, cheaper” in energy planning is placing increasing pressure on our nation’s aging infrastructure. I believe it is time for energy planners to be more proactive and make smart investments in measures that will help power systems handle extreme weather events. Key steps should include leveraging predictive analytics to inform disaster planning; accounting for climate uncertainty in infrastructure management; upgrading reliability standards for power transmission and distribution systems; and diversifying the mix of fuels that all states use to generate electricity. Without such steps, frequent disruptions of critical services could become the new norm, with high costs and heavy impacts – especially on the most vulnerable Americans. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Roshanak (Roshi) Nateghi, Purdue University. Read more:How the Texas electricity system produced low-cost power but left residents out in the coldThe mental health toll of Puerto Rico’s prolonged power outages Roshanak (Roshi) Nateghi receives funding from the National Science Foundation.

  • Houston to retire James Harden's jersey: He 'will always be a Rocket'

    James Harden and the Nets will take on the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday, his first trip back to the city since he was traded.

  • Tilman Fertitta: Rockets to retire James Harden’s jersey number

    In confirmation of expected news, the Rockets will eventually retire the No. 13 jersey of departed superstar James Harden. Tilman Fertitta, who owns the team, announced the news Tuesday on the eve of Harden’s first return visit as a member of the Nets. James Harden will always be a Rocket. Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. , Tilman Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

  • Why the Packers weren’t the team to sign DL J.J. Watt

    Some thoughts on why the Packers weren't the team to sign coveted free agent J.J. Watt.

  • How Artūras Karnišovas’ tune on Zach LaVine has shifted since preseason

    The Bulls' executive vice president sees LaVine as the driving force behind the team's incremental progress.

  • 15 Companies Stockpile $1 Trillion In Cash (And Investors Want It)

    Cash is piling up fast on S&P 500 companies' books — and investors want their share and the wait might soon be over as the pandemic eases.

  • Six potential Vikings breakout candidates for 2021

    Here are six candidates on the Minnesota Vikings who could break out in 2021.

  • Melissa McCarthy set for superb cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

    It appears that Melissa McCarthy's on-spec audition for Thor: Love and Thunder, which she posted online on Christmas Day, did the trick.

  • Watch Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware match Myles Garrett’s athleticism

    The Dallas Cowboys are going to be well represented at this summer's Hall of Fame ceremony as Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson will all finally be enshrined in Canton. The team could have a more modern addition in the Class of 2022 as ...

  • Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval

    Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary, the first Republican senator to publicly back a nominee set to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. The announcement makes Haaland's confirmation by the Senate nearly certain and follows Haaland's endorsement last week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Manchin, a moderate from West Virginia, had been publicly undecided through two days of hearings on Haaland’s nomination by President Joe Biden.

  • ‘RIP Texas’ trends after Gov. Abbott lifts COVID-19 mask mandate, reopens state 100%

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan to open businesses 100% and lift the mask mandate next week. Reaction on social media was strong.

  • Carmelo, LaMelo Ball swap jerseys after nearly combining for 60 points

    Carmelo Anthony and LaMelo Ball met for the first time this season and the two put on a show on Monday night.

  • Lil Durk and King Von Team Up With Booka600 and Memo600 for OTF's "Jump"

    'Loyal Bros' will hit streaming services on March 5th and is the fourth compilation tape from Lil Durk's OTF. It will be home to the new single, "Jump."

  • ESPN suggests this ‘daring’ offseason move to help the Jags improve on defense

    ESPN's Football Outsider suggested the Jaguars improve their defensive line by signing edge rusher Shaq Barrett if the Bucs don't tag him.

  • Miami police shown punching, kicking Black man in cellphone video

    Miami police officers were caught on cellphone video punching and kicking a Black man in the Liberty City neighborhood on Sunday. NiNi Milton, the woman who witnessed and recorded the attack on her cellphone, described it as yet another example of excessive use of force. Milton told Local 10 News that she noticed the tense confrontation between the police and 25-year-old Leskeil Richards while driving from a funeral.

  • Jets GM Joe Douglas will listen to calls on Sam Darnold

    The future of Jets QB Sam Darnold is up in the air.

  • Biden brings no relief to tensions between US and China

    President Joe Biden took office promising to move quickly to restore and repair America’s relations with the rest of the world, but one major nation has yet to see any U.S. effort to improve ties: China. From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to cool tensions that rose during President Donald Trump’s four years in office. Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks and near daily announcements of new sanctions on China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.