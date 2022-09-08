Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Trayvon Mullen sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals held their second practice of the week in preparation for their season-opening home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a Wednesday practice came the very first injury report of the year.

The Cardinals are not beginning the year as healthy as they had hoped.

Four players did not practice and another five were limited with injuries.

Check out the injury report below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

OLB Markus Golden (toe), C Rodney Hudson (rest), CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (toe), DE J.J. Watt (calf)

When reporters in attendance to the open part of practice Wednesday morning noted the absence of Hudson and Watt, it raised questions.

It is good news that Hudson simply had the day off, as will likely be the case on Wednesdays for the starting center. However, head coach Kliff Kingsbury did tell reporters that Hudson will be a game-day decision to play. Since making the decision to return and play this season, the team has been carefully working him back into shape so that he is ready physically for games.

Watt’s calf injury is new. He had been out with COVID-19 and was amping up for his return but then injured his calf. He is considered day-to-day, although not practicing on Wednesdays might end up being the norm for him.

Kingsbury said Monday that Golden will ultimately be a game-day decision but that he could potentially have some role on defense even without much practice.

Mullen’s toe injury just adds to the unfortunate issues with the cornerback position.

Limited particpation

LS Aaron Brewer (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (calf), OL Justin Pugh (neck), LB Zeke Turner (shoulder), RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder)

Ertz getting to practice is great news for the Cardinals. He is considered a game-day decision, but it is a positive sign that he was able to get at least limited work on Wednesday.

Story continues

Pugh is day-to-day. Ward is near 100% and both Brewer and Turner are likely going to be able to play. The team has not brought in another long snapper, so we can presume Brewer will be good to go.

Chiefs' injury report

Full participation:

S Deon Bush (foot)

DE Malik Herring (abdomen)

G Trey Smith (shoulder)

WR JuJu Smith-Shuster (knee)

No one missed practice reps on Wednesday. A banged-up Cardinals team appears set to face a health Chiefs team.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire