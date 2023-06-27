Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons gets honorable mention among league’s top slot defenders

In 2022, Isaiah Simmons, then considered a linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, became the team’s primary slot defender. Previously, that role primarily belonged to cornerback Byron Murphy.

Injuries led Murphy to have to play mostly outside and Simmons covered everyone from tight ends to receivers in the slot.

Now moving full-time to safety under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, he still could be the team’s primary slot defender. According to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, Simmons is one of the league’s better slot defenders.

While he doesn’t make the top 11 in the league, he does get honorable mention.

Of the 896 defensive snaps he played in 2022, 409 were as a slot defender.

His coverage grade from PFF was 69.9 in 2022.

Moving forward, he might be the Cardinals’ primary slot defender in 2023 as well, playing as a third safety on the field with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

