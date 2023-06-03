Cardinals involved in 3 Week 1 games with 1st-round QBs making debuts

Since 2002, 22 quarterbacks drafted in the first round opened their rookie season in Week 1 as a starter, according to Mark Lane, writing for Touchdown Wire.

The Arizona Cardinals have been involved in three of those games, twice as the opponent and once with the rookie quarterback.

They have not lost any of those games.

2010 vs. Rams' Sam Bradford

After the Rams went 1-15 in 2009, they selected Bradford first overall in the 2010 draft.

The Cardinals faced the Rams in their season opener, and with Derek Anderson as their starting quarterback, beat Bradford and the Rams 17-13.

2011 vs. Panthers' Cam Newton

Newton was drafted first overall in 2011 and made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Cardinals. It was the debut for Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb, whom they acquired via trade in the offseason.

Newton was fantastic, passing for 422 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the Cardinals came away with a 28-21 win as Kolb passed for 309 yards and two scores and the defense sacked Newton four times.

2019 with Kyler Murray vs. Lions

(AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

It was the NFL debut for Murray, whom the Cardinals selected first overall in 2019 and the coaching debut for Kliff Kingsbury, bringing his offensive genius to the NFL.

It looked like a disaster as Arizona mustered no offense in the first half and fell behind 24-9. But Murray rallied the Cardinals to 18 fourth-quarter points to force overtime and the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

