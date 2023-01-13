Cardinals interviewing Titans’ Monti Ossenfort for GM job

Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort is once again a candidate for general manager jobs, with his own team being one of the interested parties.

However, the Arizona Cardinals are also throwing their hat in the ring, as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ossenfort is interviewing for the Cardinals’ general manager job on Friday.

Monti Ossenfort is in his 21st season in the NFL and his third as the Titans’ director of player personnel in 2022. Ossenfort joined the Titans after 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he served as the club’s director of college scouting (2014-19), assistant director of college scouting (2011-13), national scout (2008-2010), area scout (2006-07), and personnel assistant (2003). He won four Super Bowls while with the Patriots. Ossenfort spent three seasons with the Houston Texans as a college scout (2005), pro and college scouting assistant (2004), and as a pro personnel intern (2002). His first NFL experience came as a training camp intern for the Minnesota Vikings in 2001.

As the Cardinals take a look at a member of the Titans, Tennessee will look at a member of Arizona, as the team is set to interview Cardinals vice president of player personnel, Quentin Harris, on Saturday.

