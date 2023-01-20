Cardinals interviewing Ejiro Evero for HC job Friday

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the process of looking for a new head coach to replace the fired Kliff Kingsbury. That process continues on Friday as they conduct another interview with one of the candidates they have selected.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is interviewing for the vacancy on Friday.

Evero is one of many candidates the Cardinals are considering.

He was a first-year defensive coordinator in 2022 for Denver under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of the season.

Evero spent time in the NFC West on the San Francisco 49ers’ and Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staffs.

The Cardinals have conducted interviews for their vacant head-coaching job with former Colts head coach Frank Reich and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. They also have requested interviews with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, scheduled to interview this week, and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

