Cardinals interview Jerry Reese for G.M. opening

The Cardinals added another name to their list of General Manager candidates on Tuesday.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals interviewed former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese for that opening. The team announced that former G.M. Steve Keim stepped down on Monday, which is also when they fired head coach Kilff Kingsbury.

Reese was with the Giants as a scout and personnel executive from 1994 to 2007 and then got the General Manager job. The Giants won a pair of Super Bowls during Reese’s tenure, which came to an end when he was fired after a 2-10 start to the 2017 season.

Reese interviewed with the Steelers last year and has met with other teams in recent seasons without landing a job.

The Cardinals have interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris for the job, They’ve also requested permission to interview Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

