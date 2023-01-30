Cardinals to interview Giants OC Mike Kafka for head coaching job

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has become a popular coaching candidate this offseason, landing several interviews as teams search for new head coaches. He already met with the Texans, Colts and Panthers, and the Cardinals will also give him a look.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cardinals will interview Kafka for their head coaching job on Tuesday. It’s his fourth interview of the year, which is impressive considering he just finished his first season as an offensive coordinator.

Kafka, 35, did an excellent job with quarterback Daniel Jones this past season, which in turn elevated the play of the entire offense. The Giants finished the season 18th in total yards and 15th in points scored, rushing for the fourth-most yards in football.

Kafka previously worked with the Chiefs, spending five years in Kansas City from 2017-2021 as an offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach. He was also their pass game coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

