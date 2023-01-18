Cardinals interview Frank Reich for vacant head-coaching position

The Arizona Cardinals, with a new general manager running things, have begun the interview process to hire a new head coach, replacing Kliff Kingsbury.

One interview took place Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

The first interview new GM Monti Ossenfort conducted was with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Reich is not a stranger to the organization. He was receivers coach under head coach Ken Whisenhunt in 2012.

Since then, he was quarterbacks coach for the Chargers in 2013, offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-2015) and Eagles (2016-2017) and then head coach of the Colts from 2018-2022. He was fired midseason.

Leading the Colts, he went 40-33-1 and took them to the postseason twice and went 1-2 in the playoffs.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire