Cardinals’ injury situation entering second preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at State Farm Stadium for their second preseason game. The team is relatively healthy but is dealing with a few player injuries, although none seems to be serious.

The starters will not play on Sunday, but what are the injuries of note right now?

WR Antoine Wesley

Wesley is still out with his groin/hip area injury. The team is more optimistic of his return but he is still a week or two out.

Center Rodney Hudson

Hudson is dealing with a knee injury and has missed a lot of time. However, the Cardinals had a plan to ramp him up slowly up until the regular season.

OL Justin Murray

Murray is recovering from an ankle injury. He will be ready before the season.

OL Will Hernandez

Hernandez did not practice Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had a minor ankle injury that won’t keep him out long.

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz had a minor calf injury and now his wife had their first child.

TE Maxx Williams

Williams is getting light work in practice as he is coming back from a torn ACL. He could be ready to play by the time the season starts.

TE Stephen Anderson

Anderson has an ankle injury that will sideline him a couple of weeks.

WR Andre Baccellia

Baccellia suffered a knee injury in the game last week. He is expected to be out about a week.

