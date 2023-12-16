Cardinals injury report: WR Marquise Brown, WR Michael Wilson questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their week of practice on Friday and released their final injury report for Week 15 leading up to their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

They ruled out two players and have six players listed as questionable for the game.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

Smith was signed to the roster on Friday and did not practice. Price is on injured reserve and was designated to return this week.

He will not be activated this weekend.

Questionable to play

Brown was limited two straight days after sitting out on Monday and Wednesday. Wilson was limited all week but is probably on track to play. Swaim got limited work on Friday after sitting out two days. Barnes was limited all week. Wilkinson, on injured reserve, was limited Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as a full participant on Friday.

Wilkinson perhaps could return to the starting lineup. He was activated on Saturday.

No game designation

Everyone here was a full participant on Friday. Murray was full all week with what Jonathan Gannon called “maintenance” and the rest were limited Wednesday and Thursday.

49ers final injury report game designations

