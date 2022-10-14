Cardinals’ injury report Thursday relatively unchanged

The Arizona Cardinals, after a walkthrough on Wednesday, held a full practice and released their second injury report of the week.

Thursday’s report had one minor change without any change the players originally listed Wednesday.

The details are below.

Did not participate

RB James Conner (rib), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), Darrel Williams (knee)

No one here was able to go on Wednesday either. Prater has already been ruled out and Williams reportedly will be unable to play.

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (toe), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Sean Harlow (ankle), OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), DL J.J. Watt (rest)

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is hopeful that Lawrence can play. He is wearing a small cast, so they have to see whether he can grab and push. Watt was the only new addition to the list and he is not injured.

Seahawks' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

CB Artie Burns (groin)

DE Shelby Harris (hip)

WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip)

RB Rashaad Penny (ankle)

LB Darrell Taylor (neck)

NT Al Woods (knee)

Limited participation

WR Dee Eskridge (illness)

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)

WR Dareke Young (quad)

S Joey Blount (calf)

Full participation

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back)

