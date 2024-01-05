Cardinals injury report: Starting O-lineman added to injury report

The Arizona Cardinals began the week of practice on Wednesday in Week 18 with a pair of rookie defensive starters out. That was the case again on Thursday as the team prepares for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

However, one of their starting offensive linemen got sick and was added to their injury report.

They released their second injury report of the final week of the season with four players sitting out and six limited.

The details are below.

Did not participate

Humphries is done for the season with a torn ACL. Stills and Williams sat out for the second straight day. Wilkinson, the starter at left guard, got sick and sat out on Thursday.

Limited participation

Gardeck was upgraded after sitting out on Wednesday, while Pascal was a new addition. Everyone else was limited for the second straight day.

Seahawks' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

Limited participation

RB Kenneth Walker III

Full participation

