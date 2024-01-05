Cardinals injury report: Starting O-lineman added to injury report
The Arizona Cardinals began the week of practice on Wednesday in Week 18 with a pair of rookie defensive starters out. That was the case again on Thursday as the team prepares for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
However, one of their starting offensive linemen got sick and was added to their injury report.
They released their second injury report of the final week of the season with four players sitting out and six limited.
The details are below.
Did not participate
OL D.J. Humphries (knee), DL Dante Stills (knee), OL Elijah Wilkinson (illness), CB Garrett Williams (ankle)
Humphries is done for the season with a torn ACL. Stills and Williams sat out for the second straight day. Wilkinson, the starter at left guard, got sick and sat out on Thursday.
Limited participation
LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), S Andre Chachere (shoulder), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), DL Leki Fotu (hand), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), DL Kevin Strong (knee)
Gardeck was upgraded after sitting out on Wednesday, while Pascal was a new addition. Everyone else was limited for the second straight day.
Seahawks' Thursday injury report
Did not participate
LB Nick Bellore (knee)
DE Mario Edwards (knee)
T Abraham Lucas (knee)
T Jason Peters (foot)
NT Jarran Reed (knee)
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
G Phil Haynes (toe)
DE Leonard Williams (shoulder)
Limited participation
RB Kenneth Walker III
Full participation
C Evan Brown (concussion)
G Anthony Bradford (knee, shoulder)
CB Artie Burns (knee)
WR Tyler Lockett (toe)
