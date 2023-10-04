Cardinals injury report: Keaontay Ingram sits out Wednesday practice

The Arizona Cardinals began their week of practice in Week 5 with a longer injury report. Part of that reason was the return to practice of a pair of players who were designated to return from NFI and injured reserve.

They released their first injury report of the week with one player sitting out and six players listed as limited participants.

The details are below.

Did not participate

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)

Ingram missed Sunday’s game with the injury. He was seen out on the field during the open part of practice, but he apparently did not get in any work.

Limited participation

LB Krys Barnes (finger), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), OL Hjalte Froholdt (neck), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Daley and Williams made their practice debut after getting designated to return from IR and NFI.

Woods got limited practice after missing three games. Barnes was active but did not play on defense in Sunday. Froholdt was examined for a concussion on Sunday but returned to the game. With Ledbetter limited to start the week, hopefully he returns on Sunday.

Full participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand)

Beachum has been on the injury report all year with this.

