Cardinals injury report: Hollywood Brown, Trey McBride miss practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals began their week of practice to prepare for their Week 13 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday and released their first injury report. The injuries continue to mount for a team that has a lack of talent to begin with.

They had six players unable to get any work in practice because of injuries and another three who were limited.

The details of the first injury report are below.

Did not participate

McBride’s and Thompson’s injuries are new. Brown worked through the heel last week and played. Hamilton and Wilson missed the game on Sunday. Thomas left the game with the injury.

Limited participation

S Joey Blount (knee), DL Kevin Strong (knee), OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck)

Blount and Strong missed the game last week. Wilkinson was designated to return from injured reserve.

