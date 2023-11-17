Cardinals injury report: Emari Demercado, D.J. Humphries limited again on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals were back at it on Thursday for practice and released their second injury report of the week. There were no real changes.

Everyone who appeared on the report on Wednesday had the same status on Thursday. They just had one player added who was resting.

The details of Thursday’s injury report are below.

Did not participate

Carter just got to the team after being claimed off waivers on Wednesday. He probably won’t play this week. Everyone else was unable to practice for the second straight week.

Limited participation

Everyone was limited for the second straight game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire