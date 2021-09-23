Cardinals injury report: DeAndre Hopkins has rib injury, is among 7 to miss practice

The Arizona Cardinals began the week of practice with a few injuries on Wednesday. They released their first injury report of the week and seven players did not participate in Wednesday’s work and another two were limited.

Four players were simply getting a day off or part of the day off.

Linebacker Chandler Jones, center Rodney Hudson and defensive tackle Corey Peters were given all of practice off for rest. Receiver A.J. Green got limited work but it was for rest and not an injury.

Two starters showed up on the injury report with injuries we did not know about. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who typically sits out on Wednesdays, was listed with a rib injury. Starting left guard Justin Pugh also sat out. He has a shoulder injury.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum sat out with the rib injury that has bothered him for over a week, and rookie cornerback Marco Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Cardinals’ 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, did not practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Devon Kennard, who missed the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury, was limited to start the week.

Did not participate:

RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

OLB Chandler Jones (rest)

DT Corey Peters (rest)

LG Justin Pugh (shoulder)

CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Limited participation:

WR A.J. Green (rest)

OLB Devon Kennard (hamstring)

