Cardinals injury report: DeAndre Hopkins returns as full participant on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and released their second injury report of the week. There one bit of good news, but things still look concerning on the offensive line.

For the second day in a row, three linemen were unable to practice. Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), guard/tackle Justin Murray (back) and guard Justin Pugh (back) were all unable to practice Thursday, putting in doubt their availability on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was unable to practice all last week and sat out on Wednesday with a rib injury, was a full participant on Thursday, suggesting he will be at full health this Sunday.

There was a new addition to the list — running back Eno Benjamin. He was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury. He has not been active yet this season for any game.

Everyone who got the day off part of practice off on Wednesday for rest were all full participants on Thursday.

Did not participate:

RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

OL Justin Murray (back)

LG Justin Pugh (back)

Limited participation:

RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)

Full participation:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



