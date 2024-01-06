Cardinals injury report: CB Garrett Williams out for season finale

The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the season on Friday to give the status for their season finale at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

They ruled out three players and have another six listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

Later on Friday, Humphries and Stills were placed on injured reserve. Humphries tore his ACL last week and Stills also injured his knee in the Cardinals’ win over the Eagles. The severity of Stills’ knee injury has not been reported.

Williams sprained his ankle last week. The rookie third-round pick who has played well this season in the slot will miss the season finale, likely meaning that safety Jalen Thompson will play in the slot.

Questionable

All these players were limited by the end of the week. Chachere, Dimukeje and Fotu were limited all week.

Gardeck was limited Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. Pascal was limited for two days after initially not being on the injury report.

Wilkinson, who has been starting at left guard but splitting time with Trystan Colon, was limited on Friday after missing practice Thursday.

Seahawks final injury report with game designations

