Cardinals injury report: CB Byron Murphy, OL Justin Murray miss practice Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of the week with a pair of new injuries that will raise concern. Cornerback Byron Murphy and offensive lineman Justin Murray, who has played in place of injured right tackle Kelvin Beachum, were new additions to the injury report and did not practice Thursday.

Five players sat out Thursday’s practice. Beachum (ribs) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) were out for the second day in a row.

Murphy (ankle) and reserve tackle Josh Miles (ankle) both did not participate Thursday. Murray, though, was out for personal reasons. He is not injured.

It wasn’t all bad. They guys who sat out some or all of Wednesday’s practice for rest were all back on Thurday. Also, starting left guard Justin Pugh was upgraded. Out on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, he was upgraded to limited Thursday. Cornerback Marco Wilson (ankle), who exited Sunday’s game, also went from out to limited.

Linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) was limited for the second day in a row.

Did not participate:

RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)

OT Josh Miles (ankle)

CB Byron Murphy (ankle)

OT Justin Murray (personal)

Limited:

LG Justin Pugh (shoulder)

CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

LB Devon Kennard (hamstring)

