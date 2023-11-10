Cardinals injury report: Another OL injury, James Conner limited again

The Arizona Cardinals added two new players to their Week 10 injury report on Thursday and it included another offensive lineman. While two players were upgraded to full participation, six players were out and three were limited.

The details of the second injury report are below.

Did not participate

Swaim was a new addition on Thursday. Everyone else was out for the second straight day, which makes it seem like the Cardinals will be down three starting offensive linemen on Sunday. Kelvin Beachum would fill in at left tackle and Dennis Daley would start again at left guard but right guard is a question.

Limited participation

RB James Conner (knee), OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)

Conner and Wilson were limited for the second time but are being ramped up so Friday will likely be full participants.

The question is with O’Donnell. He came in at right guard to finish the game on Sunday when Hernandez got hurt. But he might not start at guard. That might be Keith Ismael. But his injury muddles things.

Full participation

Neither practiced on Wednesday, so to see both getting a full practice is good news.

Falcons' Thursday injury report

