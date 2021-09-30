Cardinals injury report: 7 players do not practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals began their week of practice to prepare for an NFC West showdown on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. On their first injury report of the week, eight players appeared on the list and seven did not practice.

Three who sat out were not because of injuries. Linebacker Chandler Jones, center Rodney Hudson and defensive tackle Corey Peters all had the day off, as they often do on Wednesdays. Receiver A.J. Green was given a partial day off and was listed as limited for rest.

The four other players on the list had known injuries.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum and receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice with rib injuries, while offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Justin Murray both were out with back injuries.

Beachum and Hopkins missed practice all week last week. Beachum did not play but Hopkins did. Pugh and Murray both exited the first half of Sunday’s game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week that they are day-to-day and was not certain whether or not they would be able to play this week.

Did not participate:

OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs)

G Justin Pugh (back)

OL Justin Murray (back)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

DT Corey Peters (rest)

OLB Chandler Jones (rest)

Limited participation:

WR A.J. Green (rest)

